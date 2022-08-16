Wealth Alliance Has $601,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,387,000 after buying an additional 1,926,816 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 339.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $5,063,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,277,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,277,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,934 shares of company stock valued at $60,491,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $126.04 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The firm has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.78 and a 200-day moving average of $134.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC reduced their target price on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.41.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

