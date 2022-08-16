First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 13,747 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,747 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAN. Barclays decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $81.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.66 and a twelve month high of $123.84.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

