First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,394,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 33.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.1% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GD opened at $241.25 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.44 and a 200-day moving average of $227.38.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.71.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

