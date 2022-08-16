First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,526 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $126.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.53 and a 200-day moving average of $123.92. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $112.29 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

