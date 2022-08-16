Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,869 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,382,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,820,000 after purchasing an additional 230,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,403,000 after purchasing an additional 169,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 110,142 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 793,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 868,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

