First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 31,091 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,091 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 9,524.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,709,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,290 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2,375.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 759,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,584,000 after acquiring an additional 728,728 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 289.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,850,000 after acquiring an additional 711,863 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

