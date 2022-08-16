Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Allstate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Allstate by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after buying an additional 107,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,564,000 after purchasing an additional 119,586 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Allstate by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,600,000 after purchasing an additional 672,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.08.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $127.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.09 and a 200 day moving average of $127.90. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

