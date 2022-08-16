Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,529 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,525,000 after acquiring an additional 334,272 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 17.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,884,000 after buying an additional 1,286,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,454,000 after buying an additional 155,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after buying an additional 3,494,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,739,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,942,000 after purchasing an additional 147,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.29.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.91) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UAL. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,910,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

