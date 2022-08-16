Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $935,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Booking by 320.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. grew its stake in Booking by 20,814.5% during the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,136 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Booking by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,197,000 after purchasing an additional 57,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,129.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,901.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2,127.20.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.53.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

