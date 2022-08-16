Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 44,704 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,704 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $39,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after purchasing an additional 730,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $84,849,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $156.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

