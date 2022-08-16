6,158 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.12. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.08%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.73.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

