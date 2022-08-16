B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 65,796 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,796 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 target price on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

SYF opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

