B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Invests $2.01 Million in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,190 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.07% of Independent Bank Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at $2,006,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $63,693.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.51. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.82 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $151.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.05 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 32.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Independent Bank Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Independent Bank Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.