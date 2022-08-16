Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $40,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.33. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

