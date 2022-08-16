B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 3,800 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 2.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 82.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,370,000 after acquiring an additional 49,866 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MSCI Trading Up 0.4 %

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $508.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.51 and its 200-day moving average is $464.47.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

