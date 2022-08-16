Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 75,416 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,416 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Monster Beverage worth $41,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $316,325,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,751 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $129,128,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $109,841,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,567,000 after acquiring an additional 855,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MNST opened at $91.79 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.93. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

