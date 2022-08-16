iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 216.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,702 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.64% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $41,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at $95,000.

MCHI opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.41.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

