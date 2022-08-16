B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases Shares of 12,132 LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in LHC Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 330,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,770,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,372,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.33.
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
