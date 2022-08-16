B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases New Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 502.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Avient Price Performance

NYSE:AVNT opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Articles

