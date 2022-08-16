Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $563,000 in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,297 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in UFP Industries by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.53.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,540,077.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,417,270.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,540,077.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares in the company, valued at $21,417,270.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,323,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,685,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,354 shares of company stock worth $5,730,234 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.