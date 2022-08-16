Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 124.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $79.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.91.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

