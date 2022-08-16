The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 108.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,154 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 99.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Western Union Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:WU opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

