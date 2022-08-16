Oak Thistle LLC Sells 5,542 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Gentex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,058,000 after purchasing an additional 65,579 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Gentex by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,490 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Gentex by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,775,000 after purchasing an additional 355,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Gentex by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,065,000 after purchasing an additional 992,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Gentex to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Gentex Stock Up 0.2 %

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex stock opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

