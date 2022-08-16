Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Position Decreased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Masco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,722,000 after purchasing an additional 615,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,701,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Masco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 315,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,118,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,051,000 after acquiring an additional 124,036 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masco Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

MAS stock opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.