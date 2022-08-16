Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 50.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

Cognex Trading Up 0.7 %

CGNX stock opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.71.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

About Cognex



Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

