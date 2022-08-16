Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,135,966,000 after buying an additional 576,266 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,140,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $544,945,000 after purchasing an additional 609,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,841,909 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $190,186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,504,013 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,679,000 after purchasing an additional 31,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 460.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,300 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIO opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.51. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $2.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,086.67.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

