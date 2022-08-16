Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 1,471 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,039 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 25,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LVS opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.33. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.