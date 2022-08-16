NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.1 %

NXPI stock opened at $187.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.98. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.33 and a 52 week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.