Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

VO stock opened at $227.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

