Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Position Increased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $1,219,112,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,851,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047,132 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 474.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,751,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,033,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,149,000 after purchasing an additional 779,598 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,670,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,505,000 after purchasing an additional 647,092 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Regency Centers to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Shares of REG opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average is $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

