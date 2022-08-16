Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,860,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $191,558,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $93,415,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,946,000 after buying an additional 400,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.69.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General stock opened at $252.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.26. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

