Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 1,738 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNDM. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. TheStreet lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

