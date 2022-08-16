Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 1,738 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNDM. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.14 and a beta of 0.80.
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
