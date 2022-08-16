Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,608 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FULT. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FULT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens raised Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

FULT stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.80. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $79,969.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at $344,353.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

