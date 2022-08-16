Oak Thistle LLC Invests $217,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,722,000 after purchasing an additional 336,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,460,000 after buying an additional 347,361 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,788,000 after buying an additional 552,758 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,452,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,995,000 after buying an additional 430,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,075,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,196,000 after buying an additional 105,080 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,148 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Melius started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

