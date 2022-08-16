Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $113.23 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $357.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.59.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $727,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,519 shares of company stock worth $5,790,417. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.62.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

