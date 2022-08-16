Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

DELL opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $49.09. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Stories

