Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 522.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 114.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $162.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.36.

