Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,823 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,747,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.89. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

