Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,556,000 after acquiring an additional 493,579 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,068,000 after purchasing an additional 474,285 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,587,000 after purchasing an additional 412,065 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3,792.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,752,000 after buying an additional 259,600 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 513,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,236,000 after buying an additional 227,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EEFT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.88 and a 12-month high of $149.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.18.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

