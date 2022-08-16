Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XYL opened at $103.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.66.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

