Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.70.

Entegris Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

