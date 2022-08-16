Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,280 shares of company stock worth $9,672,083 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $117.61 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.45.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

