Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 958 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 35.8% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $147,235,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 125,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 43.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $101.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.37 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.