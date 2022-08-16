Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 6,270 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.4 %

OMC stock opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.17. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.