REDW Wealth LLC Sells 550 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

REDW Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after buying an additional 687,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,021,000 after buying an additional 273,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,669,000 after purchasing an additional 160,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

