Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,630,000 after acquiring an additional 27,148 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ZBRA opened at $349.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $283.72 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

