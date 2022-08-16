Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,701 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,145 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,634,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 122.5% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,843,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,527,000 after buying an additional 1,565,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,839.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,511,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after buying an additional 1,433,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,685,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,632,000 after buying an additional 1,006,254 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -18.18%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
