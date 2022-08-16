Boston Partners Has $906,000 Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Boston Partners raised its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Dropbox were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 41,440 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 719.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2,163.5% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 273,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 261,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 158,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $47,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,683.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $47,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,683.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,617,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,679,388.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,816 shares of company stock worth $1,826,426. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

