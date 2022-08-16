Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,281 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in DaVita during the first quarter worth about $206,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 530.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $133.88.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

