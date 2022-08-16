Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Olin were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.73. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

OLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $351,615.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,962.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 9,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $617,051.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,648.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $351,615.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,543,283 shares of company stock valued at $155,249,108 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

